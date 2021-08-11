Cancel
Delaware County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 17:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Franklin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning is moving out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central Ohio. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.

alerts.weather.gov

