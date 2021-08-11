Texans' David Johnson: Listed behind Ingram and Lindsay

Johnson lost one yard on his only carry during Saturday's preseason win over the Packers. Normally, when an established veteran doesn't get a lot of work in a team's first preseason game, there's no cause for alarm. That may not be the case with Johnson. He was listed third on the Texans' initial depth chart behind offseason additions Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, and it was the latter two who were treated like starters Saturday -- Lindsay got Houston's first touch, while Ingram got the night off completely. Johnson did see his one carry in the red zone on the team's opening drive, but he didn't exactly make the most of the opportunity. If new head coach David Culley ends up deploying a committee in his backfield, it'll hurt the fantasy values of all three RBs, but Johnson could be poised for the biggest fall.