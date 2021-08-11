Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans' David Johnson: Listed behind Ingram and Lindsay

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Texans' initial unofficial depth chart lists Johnson behind Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. That said, given the success that all three backs have had at the NFL level at various times, it seems quite likely that Houston's backfield could turn into a committee situation in which weekly workload is determined by a hot-hand/matchup-based approach. While that's less than ideal from a fantasy perspective, a run-heavy attack out of the gate this season is plausible if Tyrod Taylor serves as the team's starting QB.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Fantasy#American Football#The Houston Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mark Ingram II is a better fantasy option than David Johnson

Fantasy Football drafts are in high gear, and Mark Ingram II should be the one Houston Texans RB you pick. While the Houston Texans don’t have the greatest of fantasy football options, there is one player that you should feel safe taking a late-round flyer on. That is indeed Mark Ingram II, who recently signed with the team during free agency. After spending the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Ingram should produce well for the Texans and your fantasy squad.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Texans camp: Special bond between Mark Ingram, David Culley

Running back Mark Ingram II is running in practice with the power he had before an ankle injury slowed him with Baltimore last season. He hits the holes hard, has a burst and some moves that help him get on the second level and make defenders miss. He runs low and protects the ball while he’s bouncing off tacklers.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Raptors Sign David Johnson To Two-Way Contract

The Raptors issued a press release on Sunday night announcing that they’ve signed former Louisville guard David Johnson to a two-way contract. Johnson, the 47th overall pick in July’s draft, played college ball for the Cardinals for two years before declaring for the draft following his sophomore season. In 19 games (35.1 MPG) in 2020/21, he put up 12.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.2 APG with a .411/.386/.700 shooting line.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: David Johnson discusses his running back room

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State running backs coach David Johnson discussed his position room heading into preseason camp. He spoke about the leadership of Jashaun Corbin, the talent of Lawrance Toafili, the persistence of Treshaun Ward, the health of Corey Wren and more. Watch the full interview below:
NFLESPN

What can we expect from Phillip Lindsay in Texans' crowded RB room?

HOUSTON -- When running back David Johnson arrived at the Houston Texans' offseason workouts this spring, he looked around the field and saw just how much had changed from the end of the 2020 season. “I feel like I’m on a new team,” Johnson said during training camp. “... I...
Florida State247Sports

FSU extends contract of RB coach David Johnson, gives him raise

Florida State extended the contract of running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson earlier this year, signing him through 2022. He also received a raise. Johnson and FSU agreed to terms in January according to documents that were released to Noles247 and other outlets through a public-information request on Friday. The amended contract extends a contract that was set to expire at the end of 2021.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon admits competition with Phillip Lindsay got in his head

The Denver Broncos gave running back Melvin Gordon a big contract last spring, but he wasn’t overwhelmingly embraced by fans when he arrived at UCHealth Training Center. Many fans were upset that Phillip Lindsay, a hometown product coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, would no longer be the featured back. Fans couldn’t help but make comparisons between the two backs, especially when Gordon fumbled (Lindsay is yet to put the ball on the ground as a pro).
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Mark Ingram: Listed as co-starter

The Texans' unofficial depth chart lists Ingram and Phillip Lindsay as co-starters, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meanwhile, David Johnson and Rex Burkhead are listed as second-teamers. Each of the team's top four running backs have had success at the NFL level and things here appear to be trending in a committee/hot hand direction. While the pecking order that's listed on the team's unofficial depth chart could shuffle in the coming weeks, it's worth mentioning, as John McClain of the Houston Chronicle notes that Ingram and coach David Culley, who was the Ravens' receivers coach the past two years when Ingram was with Baltimore, have a strong working relationship.
NFLnumberfire.com

Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay atop Texans' depth chart

Houston Texans running backs Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay are listed as co-starters ahead of David Johnson on the team's latest unofficial depth chart. The depth chart could change multiple times between now and Week 1, but this is what the Texans are going with in their first preseason game on Saturday versus the Green Bay Packers. Ingram played only 11 games last year for the Baltimore Ravens and averaged his fewest yards per carry (4.2) since the 2014 season when he was with the New Orleans Saints. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Ingram's current ADP in standard leagues is RB50, behind both Johnson (RB39) and Lindsay (RB47).
NFLnumberfire.com

Texans' Phillip Lindsay listed as co-starter

Houston Texans running backs Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram are listed as co-starters ahead of David Johnson on the team's latest unofficial depth chart. Lindsay and Ingram may be competing for the early-down role while Johnson and Rex Burkhead battle it out for pass-catching duties. The Texans are likely going to use a committee approach regardless, so the depth chart really doesn't mean much at this point in the preseason. Lindsay's ADP in standard leagues (RB47, 10.10) is currently more than two rounds behind Johnson's (RB39, 8.04), per Fantasy Football Calculator.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' David Johnson: Barely used in preseason opener

Johnson lost one yard on his only carry during Saturday's preseason win over the Packers. Normally, when an established veteran doesn't get a lot of work in a team's first preseason game, there's no cause for alarm. That may not be the case with Johnson. He was listed third on the Texans' initial depth chart behind offseason additions Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, and it was the latter two who were treated like starters Saturday -- Lindsay got Houston's first touch, while Ingram got the night off completely. Johnson did see his one carry in the red zone on the team's opening drive, but he didn't exactly make the most of the opportunity. If new head coach David Culley ends up deploying a committee in his backfield, it'll hurt the fantasy values of all three RBs, but Johnson could be poised for the biggest fall.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Mark Ingram: Sits out opener

Ingram did not play in Saturday's 26-7 win over the Packers in preseason Week 1. Ingram and fellow back Rex Burkhead were in uniform but did not play, while Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson participated in the game. It's hard to tell how the four backs will be deployed based on the first preseason game, but it was notable that Lindsay started and Johnson had just one carry.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' David Johnson: Usage suggests third-down back

Johnson could be the Texans' third-down back, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports. It would be foolish to make any definitive statements about the regular season based on a team's first preseason game, but when the first-team offense was on the field in Saturday's preseason opener, Johnson entered the game on third downs. His lone carry was a third-down run in the red zone. The early downs were handled by Phillip Lindsay. And none of this factors in the potential role of Mark Ingram, who did not play Saturday, which is treatment befitting a starting running back and suggests a role for him when the season starts. Johnson's role may not be so narrow as seen in Preseason Week 1, but he's not expected to carry the same load he did in 2020. Prior to Johnson's Week 9 concussion, he and Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott led the position in offensive snap percentage.
NFLbardown.com

Tim Tebow's viral block sadly wasn't his worst of the night... it happened on THE NEXT PLAY

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and unfortunately the proof is in the tape. The NFL journeyman was brought onto the Jags as a tight end over the offseason and he hasn’t exactly looked like he’s fit in so far. For starters, he laid down one of the single worst blocks the football world has ever seen in his preseason debut. Not sure what you were going for Tim but hey, you do you buddy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy