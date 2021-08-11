Texans' David Johnson: Listed behind Ingram and Lindsay
The Texans' initial unofficial depth chart lists Johnson behind Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. That said, given the success that all three backs have had at the NFL level at various times, it seems quite likely that Houston's backfield could turn into a committee situation in which weekly workload is determined by a hot-hand/matchup-based approach. While that's less than ideal from a fantasy perspective, a run-heavy attack out of the gate this season is plausible if Tyrod Taylor serves as the team's starting QB.www.cbssports.com
