Williams dislocated the pinky finger on his left hand Tuesday, but he practiced Wednesday and said he felt no residual pain, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. It doesn't sound like Williams is dealing with anything that will impact his availability for next week's preseason opener against Buffalo, let alone Week 1 of the regular season. What's probably more concerning for the veteran's outlook is that reports of the Lions' Jared Goff-led offense haven't been very impressive through the first week of training camp.