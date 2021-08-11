Valuable Queen Bees Stolen From Beehives On Long Island

On Monday, the Tisbury Police Department created a Facebook post asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from several down-Island vending machines. According to the post, the suspect is described as a “white male, estimated to be in his 40’s-50’s. Approximately 6 feet tall, 200 lbs. Has a high and tight style haircut.” The suspect has a master key to the machines, and seems to be familiar with how they operate. The suspect seems to be driving a “dark-colored or gray Jeep Grand Cherokee without a front license plate.” In the video, the suspect is seen holding a thick bundle of cash and is wearing gloves. He also appears to look directly into the security camera in the video. According to Tisbury Det. Charlie Duquette, the posted theft footage was taken on August 4 around 4:15 am by the security camera of John’s Fish Market in Vineyard Haven.