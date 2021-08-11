Cancel
Valuable Queen Bees Stolen From Beehives On Long Island

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Island's East End is abuzz with word of a strange series of thefts. Someone is raiding beehives, and they're getting away with valuable queen bees; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

