Why waste your time on a side hustle that is unlikely to benefit you?. We currently live in a gig economy. Many Americans, myself included, have chosen freelance careers. We set our hours, determine our budgets, and handle our own taxes. It can be a dream when the job is right. On the other hand, it can be an absolute nightmare when the job is not worth the time spent to carry it out. Here are four side hustles you may want to think twice about before diving in.