Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Jackson and northeastern Madison Counties through 530 PM CDT At 443 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gurley, or near Moores Mill. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Moores Mill, Gurley, New Market, Alabama A And M University, Pleasant Groves, Maysville, Brownsboro, Trenton and Garth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH