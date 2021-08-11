Cancel
Los Alamos County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Los Alamos, Sandoval by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Alamos; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Los Alamos County in north central New Mexico East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jemez Springs, Jemez State Monument, Fenton Lake State Park, Canones in Rio Arriba County, Ponderosa and Canon.

alerts.weather.gov

Los Alamos County, NM
Ponderosa, NM
New Mexico State
Los Alamos, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Jemez Springs, NM
Sandoval County, NM
