Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caroline; Hanover A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CAROLINE AND NORTHWESTERN HANOVER COUNTIES At 544 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ladysmith to near Wyndham, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Ashland, Randolph Macon College, Ladysmith, Montpelier, Chilesburg, Golansville, Oliver, Vontay, Gum Tree, Coatesville, Hewlett, Goodall, Doswell, Mabelton, Noel, Rockville, Gilman, Beaverdam, Cedar Fork and Ruther Glen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
