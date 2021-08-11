Severe Weather Statement issued for Dauphin, Northumberland, Snyder by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dauphin; Northumberland; Snyder THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NORTHUMBERLAND NORTHEASTERN DAUPHIN AND EAST CENTRAL SNYDER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service State College PA.