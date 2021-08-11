Special Weather Statement issued for Guilford by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Guilford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Guilford County through 645 PM EDT At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stokesdale, or 10 miles southeast of Walnut Cove. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Summerfield, Stokesdale, Lake Townsend Marina, Lake Townsend, Lake Jeanette Marina, Monticello, Lake Brandt, Haw River State Park and Belews Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0