First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church Beverly welcomes interim minister
First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church welcomes Rev. Susan Milnor, who has recently taken on the role of interim minister at the church. Milnor will lead the church while its Search Committee looks for a new minister. The move comes after Rev. Kelly Weisman Asprooth-Jackson, who served First Parish for 11 years, moved to accept a new position at the First Unitarian Society of Madison, Wisconsin.www.wickedlocal.com
