After dealing with injuries, adversity, Penn State’s running backs are set to kick into high gear

By Kyle J. Andrews
Centre Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State running backs are “hungry, motivated and determined,” position coach Ja’Juan Seider said Saturday at Media Day. Seider understands the importance of building a strong running game and putting his players in the position to succeed. Current Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders rushed for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. The next year, Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford combined for 1,627 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.

