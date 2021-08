Over the past few days a conversation sparked online about whether Najee Harris could become Mike Tomlin’s greatest ever running back. This got me thinking about all the names Coach Tomlin has had the position dating back to 2007. The position has always seen a ton of turnover so there are a lot of names to pick from. But below are the the top ten running backs of Tomlin's Steelers career and the list of guys Najee Harris is chasing.