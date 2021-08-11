Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Cumberland, Nottoway, Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amelia; Cumberland; Nottoway; Prince Edward A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL PRINCE EDWARD NORTHWESTERN NOTTOWAY AND WEST CENTRAL AMELIA COUNTIES At 544 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Longwood University, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph, frequent lightning and heavy downpours are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Farmville, Crewe, Longwood University, Burkeville, Rice, Prince Edward Station, Twin Lakes State Park, Rodophil, Burkes Tavern, Moran, Prince Edward Lake, Stoddert, Deatonville, Oliveville and Jennings Ordinary. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.