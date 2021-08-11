Cancel
Tenet to shed $1.1B of debt

By Alia Paavola
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas-based Tenet Healthcare plans to retire $1.1 billion of debt in September, the company said Aug. 11. The for-profit health system said it will redeem $1.1 billion of the $1.87 billion outstanding 4.625 percent senior secured first lien notes due in 2024. Tenet said the retirement of debt will be...

