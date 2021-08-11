Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest, Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Perry The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Athens County in southeastern Ohio Southwestern Morgan County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Perry County in southeastern Ohio * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 630 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by repetitive numerous showers. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nelsonville, Glouster, Chesterhill, Chauncey, Corning, Buchtel, Jacksonville, Trimble, Hemlock, Amesville, Rendville, Burr Oak State Park and The Plains. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
