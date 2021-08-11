Cancel
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest, Southeast by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 18:42:00 Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest; Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING However, a moderate risk of rip currents continues across the north and southeast coast of Puerto Rico, as well as most of the beaches in Culebra, Vieques and Saint Croix.

alerts.weather.gov

Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Garfield, Piute by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver; Garfield; Piute A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PIUTE...NORTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER COUNTIES At 249 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Junction, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Junction, Circleville and Kingston. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 154 and 171. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Wilkes Gusty showers will impact portions of central Alleghany and central Wilkes Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 1045 PM EDT At 1013 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Boomer to near St. Stephens. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Wilkesboro Boomer Windy Gap Mulberry Wilkesboro Reservoir and Buck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hamilton County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hamilton, Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Herkimer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hamilton County in eastern New York Central Herkimer County in eastern New York * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 514 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Speculator, Old Forge, Inlet, Limekiln Lake Campground, Eagle Bay, Alger Island Public Campground, Eighth Lake Campground, Brown Tract Pond Campground, Raquette Lake, Nicks Lake Campground, Golden Beach Campground, McKeever, Mountain Lodge, Herkimer Landing, Carter Station, Sagamore, Sagamore Lake, Kamp Kill Kare, Thendara and Atwell.
Smith County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 07:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Smith FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SMITH COUNTY At 708 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding with water rescues in Tyler and New Chapel Hill. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale, Noonday, New Chapel Hill, Winona and Carroll. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Monroe County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Polk, Northwest Monroe, Southeast Monroe, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Polk; Northwest Monroe; Southeast Monroe; West Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cherokee, eastern Polk and south central Monroe Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1153 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Morganton, or 11 miles northeast of Blue Ridge, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ducktown, William L. Davenport Refuge, Coker Creek, Violet, Hot House, Turtletown, Archville, Culberson and Copperhill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Alleghany, southwestern Surry, northeastern Wilkes and central Yadkin Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 1145 PM EDT At 1114 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Traphill to near Buck Shoals. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elkin Fairview Yadkinville Jonesville Dobson Boonville and East Bend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Smith County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Smith County in northeastern Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 446 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban flooding in Tyler and small stream flooding in Smith County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, Arp, Noonday, New Chapel Hill, Winona, Red Springs and Carroll. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bath County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bath, Elliott, Menifee, Morgan, Rowan, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 06:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Menifee; Morgan; Rowan; Wolfe THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BATH, SOUTHWESTERN ELLIOTT, EASTERN MENIFEE, SOUTHERN ROWAN, MORGAN AND NORTHEASTERN WOLFE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Smith County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 07:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Smith County in northeastern Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 446 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban flooding in Tyler and small stream flooding in Smith County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, Arp, Noonday, New Chapel Hill, Winona, Red Springs and Carroll. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Okanogan Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds will continue to be gusty through the early evening hours, but expected to remain below advisory criteria. Winds will then decrease through late evening and overnight.
Smith County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 07:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Smith FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SMITH COUNTY At 708 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding with water rescues in Tyler and New Chapel Hill. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale, Noonday, New Chapel Hill, Winona and Carroll. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Athens County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Athens, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Perry The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Athens County in southeastern Ohio Southwestern Morgan County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Perry County in southeastern Ohio * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 630 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by repetitive numerous showers. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nelsonville, Glouster, Chesterhill, Chauncey, Corning, Buchtel, Jacksonville, Trimble, Hemlock, Amesville, Rendville, Burr Oak State Park and The Plains. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Carroll County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 05:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Grayson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHANY NC, WESTERN SURRY, SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 556 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated light to occasionally moderate rainfall across the warned area. However, between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain fell earlier in the night. Runoff from this rain will continue to collect in area rivers and streams, with some rising out of their banks, resulting in localized flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hillsville... Bottom Cana... Fancy Gap Mountain Park... Lambsburg Pipers Gap This includes the following streams and drainages Brushy Fork, Cody Creek, Christian Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Burks Fork, Brannon Branch, Chestnut Creek, Beaverdam Creek and Big Pine Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Yampa River Basin, Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * From Noon MDT today through Thursday evening. * A system moving across the region in addition to monsoon moisture will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall this afternoon through Thursday evening. This watch includes the Pack Creek and Pine Gulch Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Rowan County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 07:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rowan THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL ROWAN COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hamilton County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hamilton, Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 05:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Herkimer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hamilton County in eastern New York Central Herkimer County in eastern New York * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 514 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Speculator, Old Forge, Inlet, Limekiln Lake Campground, Eagle Bay, Alger Island Public Campground, Eighth Lake Campground, Brown Tract Pond Campground, Raquette Lake, Nicks Lake Campground, Golden Beach Campground, McKeever, Mountain Lodge, Herkimer Landing, Carter Station, Sagamore, Sagamore Lake, Kamp Kill Kare, Thendara and Atwell.
Grant County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in western Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett. In western Virginia, Eastern Highland and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * Through this afternoon. * Moderate to heavy showers along with scattered strong thunderstorms from the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred will impact portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. Tropical moisture will lead to potential precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Localized storm total rain amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible due to tropical banding and enhancement along the Allegheny Mountains. * Heavy rain over a short amount of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.
Smith County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 06:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Smith FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SMITH COUNTY At 620 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in Tyler. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale, Noonday, New Chapel Hill, Winona and Carroll. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. Johns and southeastern Duval Counties through 400 PM EDT At 320 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from Fruit Cove to near Picolata. Nearby colliding boundaries may enhance storms. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Unf, Fruit Cove, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, World Golf Village, Sawgrass, Baymeadows, Nocatee, Durbin and Craig Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

