Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest, Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 05:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Grayson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHANY NC, WESTERN SURRY, SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 556 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated light to occasionally moderate rainfall across the warned area. However, between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain fell earlier in the night. Runoff from this rain will continue to collect in area rivers and streams, with some rising out of their banks, resulting in localized flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hillsville... Bottom Cana... Fancy Gap Mountain Park... Lambsburg Pipers Gap This includes the following streams and drainages Brushy Fork, Cody Creek, Christian Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Burks Fork, Brannon Branch, Chestnut Creek, Beaverdam Creek and Big Pine Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED