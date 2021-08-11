Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Asteres announces 3 million ScriptCenter locker Rx pickups in 31 states

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — Asteres announced today 3 million prescription pickups in 31 states across the U.S. and Europe. Asteres develops ScriptCenter kiosks and lockers for the secure and safe pickup of prescriptions and healthcare products. Asteres serves retail, military bases, VA facilities, employer groups and hospitals, including Mayo Clinic, Baylor Scott & White, Johns Hopkins, Cleveland Clinic and Vanderbilt.

www.chaindrugreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockers#Military Bases#Rx#Mayo Clinic#Baylor Scott White#Cleveland Clinic#Asteres Board#Wal Mart#Scriptcenter#Nacds Total Store Expo#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Public Healthchaindrugreview.com

Hy-Vee now offering third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Friday that free, third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses are now available at Hy-Vee’s more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. The new doses, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are only recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time.
Pharmaceuticalschaindrugreview.com

Rite Aid announces availability of flu vaccines at all locations

CAMP HILL, Pa.— Rite Aid announced the availability of flu vaccines at all stores beginning today. Additionally, by expanding its COVID-19 online scheduling tool to include flu and ancillary vaccinations, Rite Aid now offers online scheduling in addition to walk-in availability for flu. shots. Following CDC warnings that influenza infection...
Industrychaindrugreview.com

CHPA will feature FDA leadership, industry experts during virtual regulatory conference

WASHINGTON — The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) will hold its 2021 Regulatory, Scientific & Quality (RSQ) Conference virtually Thursday, September 9, through Friday, September 10. CHPA’s annual event brings together an array of highly respected experts to discuss timely regulatory, scientific, legal, and product quality topics affecting the consumer...
Indianapolis, INfortwaynesnbc.com

Holcomb announces $1.3 million for naloxone distribution

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials have announced that Indiana will fund a $1.3 million distribution of the opioid reversal agent naloxone to ensure the medication reaches Hoosiers who are at risk of drug overdoses. Overdose Lifeline, Inc., an Indiana nonprofit that helps those affected by substance use disorder, will distribute...
Healthchaindrugreview.com

Don’t limit innovation; it’s the only route to a healthier world

The last 18 months have been a tremendous reminder of the positive impact that American health care innovation delivers for patients when stakeholders work together. The coronavirus pandemic has been a terrible tragedy that challenged all of us. But the way the American health system has stepped up to that challenge is inspiring. From manufacturing and distributing personal protective equipment, to finding innovative ways to provide care to people affected by COVID-19, to racing to develop and deliver therapeutics and vaccines — every part of the health system heard and heeded the call.
chaindrugreview.com

HDA makes statement on authorization of COVID-19 booster shots

ARLINGTON, Va. — Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) president and CEO Chester “Chip” Davis, Jr., released a statement regarding the Biden Administration’s authorization of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. “The Biden Administration’s recommendation that most Americans receive a coronavirus booster shot eight months after completing their initial vaccination represents a new phase...
Healthnmhealth.org

State announces winner of $5 million Vax 2 the Max grand prize

SANTA FE - The New Mexico Department of Health on Tuesday announced that William Romero of Los Alamos County is the winner of the $5 million Vax 2 the Max grand prize. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the winner Tuesday evening on the Albuquerque television station KOAT. The Vax 2...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers bring chaos to vaccine meeting as they chant ‘Heil Fauci’ and threaten ‘Gates of Hell’ opening

Anti-vaccine campaigners caused chaotic scenes at a local government meeting in California. They came together to vocalise their opposition to the measures being discussed by San Diego officials to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, such as vaccine mandates. At a San Diego County of Board of Supervisor meeting, representatives from numerous...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Audacy

Costco limits grocery, other purchases amid shortages

Costco has been alerting customers to new purchase restrictions on some products as it grapples with keeping specific grocery and household items on the shelves. In addition to the shortages, supply has also been hampered by the chain's significant members-only savings shoppers can take advantage of right now. Listen to...
Industryohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: Three new side effects found with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have played an important role in reducing the risks and effects of the coronavirus pandemic, in and around the UK. The effectiveness of the vaccine is way more than the current declining risk of having complications, but three new side effects have emerged and they are linked to the aforementioned COVID vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently actively looking into this issue.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Jacksonville, FLmountaintimes.info

Pushing through the pain

In a couple weeks, I will drive to Jacksonville, Florida, where I’ll meet with my oncologist at the Mayo Clinic. I have been visiting this world-renowned hospital for the past five years, ever since being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in 2016. If this appointment goes well (fingers crossed), they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy