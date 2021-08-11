Asteres announces 3 million ScriptCenter locker Rx pickups in 31 states
SAN DIEGO — Asteres announced today 3 million prescription pickups in 31 states across the U.S. and Europe. Asteres develops ScriptCenter kiosks and lockers for the secure and safe pickup of prescriptions and healthcare products. Asteres serves retail, military bases, VA facilities, employer groups and hospitals, including Mayo Clinic, Baylor Scott & White, Johns Hopkins, Cleveland Clinic and Vanderbilt.www.chaindrugreview.com
