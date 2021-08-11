Amazon’s threat to Rx is real but not insurmountable
Amazon has spent the last few years methodically entering the retail pharmacy market. Powered by their day one attitude, over 100 million Prime households in the U.S., and a penchant for disrupting large, inefficient industries, Amazon is well positioned to disrupt and gain significant share of the U.S. pharmacy business. Doing this will further strengthen their relationships with their customers, putting increased competitive pressure on traditional retailers and increasing their purchasing power with manufacturers.www.chaindrugreview.com
