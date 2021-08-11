Amazon’s threat to Rx is real but not insurmountable

Amazon hopes that expanding its presence with physical department stores, it can pull in more shoppers and take a larger market share. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to open department stores as the retail giant looks to experiment in physical retail. These brick-and-mortar stores will be large physical locations and join an array of physical bookstores, grocery stores, and cashier-less convenience stores the company already operates. Sources familiar with the matter say Amazon plans to site some of its first department stores in California and Ohio.