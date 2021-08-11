How 'person first' thinking can improve digital health tools
Innovation is a hot buzzword in healthcare, and digital health investment is booming. But how can the industry create successful tools that are actually useful for patients?. ”There’s an opportunity here to both succeed and to fail,” said Molly Woodriff, MPH, senior product manager at NYU Langone Health, during her presentation at HIMSS21: "Design thinking is something that can really increase your chances of success in innovation.”www.mobihealthnews.com
