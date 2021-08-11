Cancel
Norwalk parents call for remote learning options this fall

By Emily Morgan
Norwalk Hour
Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — With children under 12 still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, some local parents want the option of remote learning to continue this school year. The decision for Sharon Baanante to homeschool her 8-year-old daughter Ellie, who suffers from asthma, or send her back to in-person learning at the Columbus Magnet School for the upcoming school year is coming down to the wire, as Norwalk Public Schools expects to release its back-to-school plan during a town hall webinar on Aug. 19. School starts on Aug. 30.

