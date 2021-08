In 4 1/2 months, the number of U.S. hospitals mandating COVID-19 vaccination for their workforce has gone from zero to 1,850. That is the total estimate as of Aug. 13, per the American Hospital Association, which based its count out of 6,090 U.S. hospitals and on publicly available information. Becker's is reporting vaccination requirements as they are released from hospitals, health systems, hospital associations, cities and states in a list updated several times a day.