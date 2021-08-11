‘Annie Live!’ Casts Tituss Burgess as Rooster for NBC Production

Mark Harmon is the face of the popular CBS crime drama "NCIS," which is why his potential departure from the show has fans devastated. No one wants to see "NCIS" end yet, and it's possible that with Harmon leaving, that might be exactly what happens, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. If Harmon has, in fact, decided he's ready to retire from "NCIS," sources provide hope that he will appear in a few episodes of Season 19 just to keep the show alive.