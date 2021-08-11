Cancel
‘Annie Live!’ Casts Tituss Burgess as Rooster for NBC Production

 7 days ago

‘Annie Live!’ Casts Tituss Burgess as Rooster for NBC Production. The 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' star joins Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Scherzinger, and more for the TV event.

Nicole Scherzinger
Taraji P. Henson
Tituss Burgess
Entertainment
TV & Videos
CelebritiesEW.com

Nicole Scherzinger joins Annie Live as Grace: 'I'm over-the-moon excited'

It's not such a hard-knock life for Nicole Scherzinger. The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and TV star is set to tackle the role of Grace in NBC's upcoming Annie Live musical, EW can exclusively reveal. Grace serves as Daddy Warbucks' chief of staff and is instrumental in getting her boss to open his home and heart to the titular orphan.
MoviesKXLY

Nicole Scherzinger to star in NBC’s Annie Live! production

Nicole Scherzinger joins the cast of NBC’s upcoming ‘Annie’ production. The Pussycat Dolls star will play Grace Farrell in ‘Annie Live!’, which will be the latest live production of a musical put on by the network. Grace is the assistant of Daddy Warbucks – who will be played by Harry...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Nicole Scherzinger to play Grace in NBC's 'Annie' musical

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Masked Singer panelist and Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger has signed on to play Grace, Daddy Warbucks' chief of staff, in NBC's upcoming, musical production, Annie Live!. "I'm so excited to be playing the role of Grace Farrell for NBC's Annie Live! Musical theater has...
NFLPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Search Party Adds Griffin, Tituss Burgess in Annie Live! and More

HBO Max is sending out a Search Party for Kathy Griffin, who will recur during Season 5, our sister site Variety reports. The comedian will play Liquorice Montague, a conspiracy theorist who takes Chantal (Clare McNulty) under her wing as a “co-dependent apprentice.” “Working with Kathy was a huge life moment for us,” showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers said in a statement. “She brought so much warmth, humanity and professionalism to set, and delivered a performance that will delight the world.” Last week, Griffin revealed that she was diagnosed with lung cancer and recently had part of her left lung removed....
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Tituss Burgess's Five Favorite Films

Tituss Burgess was a staple – and standout – on Broadway long before the world came to know and love him as Titus Andromedon on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Show-stopping turns in stage productions of Good Vibrations, The Wiz, and in The Little Mermaid, where he originated the role of Sebastian, earned him acclaim in the New York theater set, and set him up perfectly for his breakout role as naive Kimmy’s woefully unhelpful, penny-pinching, scene-stealing bestie, Titus – who also just happened to be an aspiring Broadway star, allowing the showrunners to showcase Burgess’s vocal talents to often hilarious effect.
TV & Videosbrides.com

Love Looks Like This: We Met On Set of a NBC Live Musical

Brides is committed to guiding ALL couples through not only their wedding planning journey, but through relationship milestones and ups and downs. Every love story is beautiful, has its own distinct history, and its own trials—there's no relationship that looks the same. To celebrate that uniqueness, we're asking couples to open up about their love story, for our latest column, "Love Looks Like This." Below, actor Jason Gotay of the new HBO Max reboot of "Gossip Girl" tells his story from New York City.
TV & Videosblackfilm.com

Grasie Mercedes Joins Cast Of New NBC Wine Comedy ‘Grand Crew’

Actress Grasie Mercedes has been added as a series regular to NBC’s new wine bar comedy Grand Crew. Mercedes is set to play Fay, A recently divorced transplant to Los Angeles who becomes fast friends with the regulars at Eastside Cru. The series comes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer-producer-director, Phil Augusta Jackson and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor.
TV & VideosPopculture

NBC Cancels Game Show After Diarrhea Outbreak Despite Just 1 Week of Production Remaining

The strange saga of Ultimate Slip N' Slide has come to an untimely end. NBC announced on Friday that it decided to pull the project entirely and it will no longer air after there was a giardia outbreak onset. TVLine reports that despite there only being one week left of production of the game show, the network has decided to cancel the project and shelve it for good. The game show — based on Wham-O's classic backyard waterslide — was supposed to feature the hosting talents of comedians Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
NFLnickiswift.com

Who Was NCIS Star Mark Harmon's Famous Father?

Mark Harmon is the face of the popular CBS crime drama "NCIS," which is why his potential departure from the show has fans devastated. No one wants to see "NCIS" end yet, and it's possible that with Harmon leaving, that might be exactly what happens, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. If Harmon has, in fact, decided he's ready to retire from "NCIS," sources provide hope that he will appear in a few episodes of Season 19 just to keep the show alive.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."

