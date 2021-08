NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — JetBlue is keeping its headquarters in New York City. The carrier, based in Long Island City, had been contemplating a move and considering sending more staff jobs to Orlando, Florida, where it runs a training center. “JetBlue is a valuable corporate partner here in Queens, and I am overjoyed they will keep their headquarters in Long Island City,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said in a statement Tuesday. “By remaining here in Queens, our borough is connected to one of the world’s largest airlines and entrusted with thousands of jobs that will surely revitalize our economy.” JetBlue was founded in New York City in 1998 and bills itself as “New York’s hometown airline.”