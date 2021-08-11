Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Puerto Rico requires vaccinations in food, drink sector

By DÁNICA COTO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZHB3_0bOtvz2r00
Tourists walk through the docking area after exiting Carnival's Mardi Gras cruise ship, docked in the bay of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, marking the first time a cruise ship visits the U.S. territory since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor announced Wednesday that employees of restaurants or other enclosed places that serve food or drinks will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, and customers will have to show a vaccination card or a negative virus test.

The new rules, which take effect Aug. 23, come as the U.S. territory faces a spike in coronavirus infections blamed largely on the delta variant. Those who do not comply face up to six months in jail or up to a $5,000 fine.

“As governor, I have the responsibility ... of taking the necessary measures to guarantee everyone’s health,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

Customers at other enclosed places including theaters, coliseums and convention centers also will have to present proof of vaccination or a negative test. Pierluisi said another option will soon be available: a QR code that vaccinated people can obtain if they enroll through a new government system.

While the vaccination requirements are mandatory for employees, restaurants and other places that decide not to request proof from customers must lower their maximum capacity to 50%, the governor said.

Pierluisi added that if employees do not get vaccinated, they must present negative coronavirus tests.

“If these measures do not have a significant impact, I will be forced to implement additional restrictions,” Pierluisi said.

In recent weeks, the governor has announced that vaccinations are required of public employees, government contractors, hotel guests and employees and all health facility workers, among others.

“The goal here is for everyone to get vaccinated,” he said.

The U.S. territory of more than 3.3 million people has reported more than 130,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2,600 deaths from COVID-19. Some 76% of people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

534K+
Followers
299K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Restaurants#San Juan#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Agriculturekshb.com

Puerto Rico’s change towards food sustainability

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Food scarcity is an ongoing problem for Puerto Rico. The territory imports 85% of all its food. With the recent natural disasters and the pandemic, the territory is exploring ways to have more food sustainability within the island. “Puerto Rican food culture here is becoming...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Frontier Is Launching Another New Route to Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s surging tourism arrivals will get another boost this fall when Frontier Airlines adds another route to the island. Beginning Nov. 1, Frontier Airlines will launch new nonstop flights between Jacksonville International Airport and San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. The flights will operate three times weekly, according...
EnvironmentClick2Houston.com

Tropical Storm Fred forms south of Puerto Rico

MIAMI – Heavy rains pelted the northern Caribbean as a weather disturbance strengthened into Tropical Storm Fred south of Puerto Rico late Tuesday following a quiet month of no named storms in the region. Power outages were already reported in Puerto Rico, where Luma, the company in charge of the...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Puerto Rico Air Arrivals Keep Surging

Visitor traffic continues to surge to the island of Puerto Rico. The island’s primary airport, Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, reported just under 1.19 million passengers in July — a 207 percent improvement over the same month in 2020. More importantly, that represented a 15.6 percent jump over July 2019...
Public Healthmilfordmirror.com

New Mexico governor sets mask mandate, requires vaccination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday she will be reinstating a mask mandate for all public indoor spaces in New Mexico as vaccination rates remain stagnant and infections increase. Her latest public order also will require that more people get vaccinated, such as workers at hospitals,...
Public HealthPosted by
TravelNoire

Puerto Rico Implements New Vaccination Policy For All Staying On The Island

As Covid-19 cases surge in Puerto Rico, the US territory is establishing new policies in order to curb the Delta variant that is spreading on the island. As the Associated Press reported, Puerto Rico will require both guests and employees of all hotels, paradores, guesthouses and short-term rentals— including app rentals such as Airbnb— to submit either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival on property.
Public Healthsenadoelapr.org

Puerto Rico government issues new immunization requirements for other industries | Small

In view of the recent increase in COVID-19 positivity rates in Puerto Rico, on Thursday August 5, 2021, Governor Pedro Pierluisi issued Executive Decree No. 2020-062, adopting new vaccination measures for different sectors. This new executive decree (EO) will take effect on August 16, 2021 and will continue until the end of the declaration of emergency for COVID-19. Vaccination is now mandatory for the following industries:
Environmentalabamawx.com

Grace Moving South of Puerto Rico

…GRACE REMAINS DISORGANIZED WHILE MOVING JUST SOUTH OF PUERTO. ABOUT 270 MI…435 KM ESE OF SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC. PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H. MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1010 MB…29.83 INCHES. WATCHES AND WARNINGS. ——————– CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:. None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:. A...
New York City, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

New York State Mandates Covid Vaccines For All Health Care Workers

New York is mandating Covid-19 vaccines for all health care workers. Here's what we know so far. According to the Governor's office, the requirement includes staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities like nursing homes, adult care sites and other congregate care settings. Only limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons will be available. According to the news, workers will be required to get their first doses by September 27th.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.
Medical SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to suppressing COVID-19

The emergence of the delta variant and continued vaccine hesitancy have caused many health and government officials to revisit the need for non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) like social distancing policies, mask-wearing, contact tracing and isolating infected individuals to manage new COVID-19 surges. The one thing everyone wants to avoid is another...
EnvironmentPosted by
WAFB

TS Fred to impact Puerto Rico tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Potential Tropical Cyclone has officially been named Fred. The system is currently near Puerto Rico and is moving towards Hispaniola. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fred later today. PTC 6 will be moving towards and possible into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.
EnvironmentWTVM

Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Islands in the northern Caribbean braced Tuesday for the storm that could be Fred. The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where forecasters expected the potential cyclone to strengthen Tuesday into the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Public HealthHealthline

Could the Marburg Virus Start Another Outbreak? What We Know

Health authorities in the West African nation of Guinea confirmed a case of Marburg virus disease earlier this month. This is the first time this virus, which causes a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, has been detected in West Africa. The WHO calls the disease “epidemic-prone,” meaning that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy