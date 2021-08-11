What’s in the $1T infrastructure bill?

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. The expansive $1 trillion infrastructure bill that the Senate passed Tuesday — a 2,702-page bipartisan deal that is the product of months of negotiating and years of pent-up ambitions to repair the nation’s crumbling infrastructure — would amount to the most substantial government expenditure on the aging public works system since 2009. The bill — which passed 69-30, and goes next to the House — is also stuffed with pet projects and priorities that touch on nearly every facet of American life.