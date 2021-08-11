Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

What’s in the $1T infrastructure bill?

By New York Times
finance-commerce.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. The expansive $1 trillion infrastructure bill that the Senate passed Tuesday — a 2,702-page bipartisan deal that is the product of months of negotiating and years of pent-up ambitions to repair the nation’s crumbling infrastructure — would amount to the most substantial government expenditure on the aging public works system since 2009. The bill — which passed 69-30, and goes next to the House — is also stuffed with pet projects and priorities that touch on nearly every facet of American life.

finance-commerce.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Flood Control#Ferries#The New York Times#Finance Commerce#Senate#House#Amtrak#The Forest Service#Energy#The Keystone Xl Pipeline#Native American#Stoke Competition#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Verge

Senate approves $1 trillion infrastructure package as crypto worries loom

After weeks of negotiations, the Senate approved a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package Tuesday authorizing over $500 billion in new spending to improve roads, bridges, and other physical infrastructure like broadband and EV charging. It’s the largest domestic spending bill in over a decade. “It’s taken quite a while. There...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Republicans gift Democrats an infrastructure win

There are many words and phrases you should be wary of in politics. Some that come to mind: "For the children," "for the common good," and "temporary measures" all come to mind. But there is perhaps no greater red flag than the promise of "bipartisanship." This is typically just a...
27 First News

Congress considering new infrastructure bill to fix roads, bridges, internet access

(WKBN) – The U.S. is looking to improve its infrastructure. In Washington, Congress is considering spending $550 billion on what they’re calling the Energy Infrastructure Act. That money will go to fix roads and bridges, expand high speed internet access and other infrastructure needs. About $11.5 billion will be going...
Congress & Courtswnax.com

Waterways Council Official Expects Congress To Pass An Infrastructure Bill

Republicans and Democrats are working to get together on an infrastructure bill. The Biden administration’s measure calls for $550 billion in new spending and some Republicans may not agree to that. Will any cuts in that effect needed repairs on locks or dams or bridges. Waterways Council Government Relations Director Dustin Davidson says that won’t likely happen and he expects all their project to get funded.
Energy Industrywincountry.com

Solar could be 40% of U.S. power by 2035 -Biden administration

(Reuters) – Solar could supply more than 40% of the nation’s electricity by 2035 – up from 3% today – if Congress adopts policies like tax credits for renewable energy projects and component factories, according to a memo published on Tuesday by the Department of Energy. The memo is part...
Energy IndustryNewsbug.info

Biden to resume oil, gas drilling-rights sales as appeal unfolds

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling against its moratorium on the sale of new drilling rights and expanding its scrutiny of the activity. “Federal onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing will continue as required by the district court while the government’s appeal is pending,”...
Congress & Courtsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bill Gates gives $ 1.5 billion – if US Congress passes Biden package

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates wants $ 1.5 billion to reduce CO through his Breakthroug Energy fund2– Contribute emissions in the US. He makes it a condition that the US parliament approves a program of US President Joe Biden, in which technology to reduce emissions is promoted, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy