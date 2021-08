Private client Anke Frohlich and I enjoyed another long day at Nickerson Beach on Saturday. The morning was pretty much a bust with the sky clearing much too early and a brisk wind from the west. As always, wind against sun is a very tough situation. I took a great, short, early nap on the sand. After I awoke, we got fairly close to some young terns and a pair of oystercatchers. Working from a very low perspective, I thought that we had gotten some great stuff. Anke kept telling me that her images were not sharp. As I almost never enlarge my images in the field, I did not realize until seeing the images on the laptop that she had been 100% right; we both had been victimized by heat shimmer on a seemingly clear morning …