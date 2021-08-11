Cancel
Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, the Strokes + More Confirmed for 2021 Shaky Knees Festival

By Graham Hartmann
The annual Shaky Knees festival is returning after a dormant 2020. This year’s lineup is stacked, featuring Foo Fighters, the Strokes, Alice Cooper, Mammoth WVH and more. Although the COVID delta variant has started taking its toll on the 2021 concert industry, Shaky Knees is planning to continue as scheduled. The fest will take place Oct. 22-24 in Atlanta, Ga. from the city’s Central Park.

