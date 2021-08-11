Apple settles its copyright lawsuit against Corellium

In the conclusion of the second patent trial, a U.S jury in Texas has ordered Apple to pay Optis Wireless Technology LLC and several related companies $300 million in damages. The first trial awarded $506 million in damages to the aforementioned plaintiff for infringement of five patents but in April Apple won the appeal against that ruling and U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, overturned the awarded amount and ordered a fresh trial to settle the payout amount of damages.