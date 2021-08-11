Apple settles its copyright lawsuit against Corellium
Apple has dropped its copyright lawsuit against Corellium and agreed on a settlement. The terms of the settlement have not been made public, but Corellium continues to sell its virtual iOS devices to security researchers. Apple had lost the copyright lawsuit back in December 2020, but Corellium was found in violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, as it circumvented Apple’s security measures to create its virtual iPhone software.www.ithinkdiff.com
