Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Tuesday rescinding centuries-old proclamations calling on non-Native residents to "go in pursuit, kill and destroy Indians on the plains."Why it matters: The policy, issued by Territorial Gov. John Evans in 1864, "shamefully targeted and endangered the lives" of Indigenous people, the Democratic governor said at the signing ceremony.Native Americans have said for decades that the proclamations violated established treaty rights and federal Indian law as well as contributed to their "turbulent genocidal history."They continue to "feel the harmful effects of this appalling policy," the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes said in a statement...