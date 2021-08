At the beginning of the 2021 MLB season, the San Francisco Giants looked like a baseball team on its way down. The Giants won three World Series between 2010 and 2014 and then saw most of the stars from those teams decline in performance or leave town. Save for a brief appearance in the National League Division Series in 2016, they have not played in the postseason since their last title. They’ve finished with a record below .500 each of the last four years.