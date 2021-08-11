Community pool forced to close early due to staff shortage

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Parks and Recreation has closed one of its community pools early this year. Parks and Recreation announced that the 12th Street pool’s last day open was Aug. 8. Parks and Recreation Director, Tony Michalski said that the closure is due to a lack of lifeguards. The wave pool will remain open six days a week until Aug. 22, remaining closed on Wednesdays. The pool will also be open the two weekends leading up to Labor Day.