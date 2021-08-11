Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Heading To Consoles In 2022, New Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Golf is boring. It’s a terrible truth we have to face every time we look in the mirror. However, in the amazing world of video games, anything is possible; even golf that doesn’t bore you to tears! Truly escapism at its’ finest. Mario Golf: Super Rush shot onto the scene last June and has cemented itself as one of the best entries in the Mario Sports series since then, but many fans decried the game for a general lack of content, which is a fair point to make. Upon release, the game contained six 18-hole courses to play on, as well as the battle-golf stadium. This might sound like a lot, but it just wasn’t quite enough to make Super Rush as infinitely re-playable as some other entries in the series, and as such, Nintendo is continuing to add more free content to their game as post-launch DLC to fill it out a bit more.