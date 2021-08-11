Cancel
Video Games

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Heading To Consoles In 2022, New Gameplay Trailer Revealed

By David Carcasole
psu.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve gotten plenty of indie game announcements today due to the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, including the announcement of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk coming to consoles in 2022, first to the Nintendo Switch but to potentially PS5 and PS4 along with other platforms a week later. There was no update about...

