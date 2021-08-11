Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

Pennie’s two-year anniversary encourages health coverage enrollment

By WTAJ Staff
WTAJ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration commemorated the two-year anniversary of Pennsylvania’s state-based health exchange “Pennie” Wednesday. Pennie was established as a state-affiliated entity within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through Act 42 of 2019. Pennie was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on July 2, 2019 after passing unanimously through both chambers of the General Assembly.

