Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Thursday, August 12: Paulina’s Reward, Allie And Claire Pressured

By Taylor Hancen Rios
celebratingthesoaps.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 12 reveal that Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) offers a reward for Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) return. However, Lani Price Grant (Sal Stowers) explodes. Meanwhile, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) are pressured to talk. Days Of Our Lives Spoilers...

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Madison
Person
Sal Stowers
Person
Isabel Durant
Person
Ciara
Person
Robert Scott Wilson
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Lindsay Arnold
Person
Jackée Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Paulina S Reward#Sos#Soapoperaspy#Belle#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben Becomes Fugitive, Will Ciara Remember Before Police Find ‘CIN’?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) kidnaps Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) from her own wedding. The police will be searching for “CIN” as the bride was taken against her will. That means Ben will be a fugitive and he has a short window of time to get Ciara to remember. Will he succeed before the police find and arrest him for kidnapping?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Greg Rikaart Returns To Days Of Our Lives As Leo Stark

Days Of Our Lives spoilers and updates tease that Greg Rikaart is reprising his role as Leo Stark in the soap’s upcoming spin-off titled Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Rikaart was last seen on Days in 2020 and is currently playing the role of Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers After Olympics: Theo’s Secret, Ava’s Heartbreak, Allie’s Change Of Heart

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the soap will not air new episodes until after the Olympics is over. When regular programming resumes on Monday, August 9, what can fans expect? Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) might be keeping a secret. However, this could redeem him to “CIN” fans. Ava Vitali’s (Tamara Braun) heartbreak compels her to make an unexpected decision. Plus, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) could have a change of heart.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Theo Wants Ben Arrested

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers and updates tease Ciara Brady Weston (Victoria Konefal) has forgotten an important part of her past. She cannot remember that she is in love with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ciara has been determined to marry Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson). She wanted to marry Theo on the same date that she married Ben. Ciara is trying to deny that she could still have feeling for Ben. However, Ben has gotten the help of Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) to take Ciara away from her wedding. Ben hopes that he can get Ciara to remember their love.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Monday, August 9: Ava’s Discovery, Sami Explains, Gabi’s Plan, Theo Panics

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 9 reveal that confirmed details are finally available. Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) finds Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) arms. Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney) is confronted while Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) takes action. Plus, Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) reacts to the bridal swap.
celebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Update Week Of August 9: Sami Kidnapped, Ciara Remembers, Philip Fooled, Ava’s Revenge

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 9 reveal that Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney) is kidnapped and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) remembers. Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is deceived, Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) seeks revenge and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) is called out. Plus, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) go to jail.
Celebritiesfame10.com

Isabel Durant And Cameron Johnson Exit Days Of Our Lives

It’s been confirmed that Isabel Durant (who plays Claire Brady) and Cameron Johnson (Theo Carver) will exit Days of Our Lives (DOOL) later this week. Soap Opera Digest reports that Claire will get an incredible offer that involves joining Theo on his return trip to South Africa. The two characters will leave Salem on the episode airing this Friday, August 20th.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Victoria Konefal Return Full-Time? Actress Talks Ciara Brady’s Future

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Victoria Konefal shocked fans when she dropped down from a full-time core cast member to recurring. Ciara Brady was dead, but then turned out to be alive but held hostage. Then, she had amnesia and moved to Africa. With “CIN” confirmed to reunite, what does that mean for Konefal? She explained if she’s coming back full-time or not.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Days of Our Lives Spinoff: Why We’ll Be Watching

Days of Our Lives is expanding on the Peacock streaming service as a new limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Beyond Salem is the first original series from the long-running soap opera, and we are highly anticipating its premiere. Peacock announced that the five-episode series would be bringing back past and present Salem residents. These include Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, and Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans. Following a recent two-season renewal, the mother show Days of Our Lives will continue airing its 58th season on NBC until 2023. The show introduced us to many notable characters, showcasing their stories of love, loss, and family in the fictional town of Salem. However, the spinoff series setting is in different parts of the world. We’ll be able to see what their lives look like outside Salem. The characters will be spread out across Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Miami, with one factor unifying them. Peacock shared the official storyline for the series, and it already proved worth waiting (It involves a stolen jewel mystery). We have drawn numerous possibilities from the brief snippet of the plot revealed in a press release. Here’s why we are excited to watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Wednesday, July 21: Abe’s Plea, Ciara’s Brawl, Paulina’s New Bombshell

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 21 reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) begs Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) to postpone the wedding. Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) gets into a catfight with Claire Brady (Isabel Durant). Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) opens up to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) while Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) drops another bombshell.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Tuesday, July 20: Philip’s Idea, Ciara’s Request, Emotional Confrontation

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 20 reveal that Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) gets a bad idea. Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) asks Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) to be her maid of honor. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) have an emotional confrontation. Plus, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) begins getting suspicious.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Monday, August 9 Update: Lani Unravels, Theo Confesses, EJ’s Ultimatum

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that soap is not returning until Monday, August 9. What can fans expect when NBC airs new episodes? Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) will realize that his bride is missing. However, he could also make a shocking confession. Lani Price Grant (Sal Stowers) will still be furious with her aunt, which could cause her to lash out in inappropriate ways. Plus, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) will confront Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney).
TV Seriessoapoperanetwork.com

‘Days of our Lives’ is Back With All-New Episodes — SPOILERS

After two weeks of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, fans of “Days of our Lives” will finally get their soap opera back when the series begins airing all-new episodes starting Monday, August 9. In fact, to honor the happy occasion the soap has released two brand new promos that highlight all the drama you’ve come to expect from the venerable daytime drama series when it returns.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days of Our Lives Spoilers Post Olympics: Ben’s Last Chance, Sami Deceived & Paulina’s Nightmare

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 26 confirm that no new episode will air. Don’t expect the NBC soap to return for two weeks. However, there is some information on what could happen next. Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) has one last chance while Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney) is deceived. Plus, Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) continues to face challenges.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

DOOL Spoilers: Allie And Claire In Big Trouble

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers suggest that although Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) were trying to help the course of true love, both could be in big trouble. Will Allie and Claire go to jail for conspiracy to commit kidnapping?. Days Of Our Lives Spoilers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy