Top Senate leader announces all expenses will be publicly available next month
All Senate expenses will be available online starting Sept. 1, the chamber’s top official announced Wednesday. “Pennsylvanians deserve to know how their tax dollars are spent, so opening the Senate’s books to the public eye is absolutely the right thing to do,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said in a statement. “The online transparency tool that is in development now will help fulfill the promise of state government that is more open and accountable to the people it serves.”www.penncapital-star.com
