San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Announces: Help Grow Access Fundraiser for Facility Improvements

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 6 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo (SLO) Botanical Garden is embarking on a community fundraiser to create beautiful, ADA-compliant walkways and outdoor spaces.

When the Education Center was completed in 2007 with the help of generous community support, the completion of concrete walkways and patios was saved for “another day.” Now, the Garden is ready to complete this integral step in the development and asking for community support.

The main entrance to the Botanical Garden is gravel and difficult for many to traverse. The Garden needs to raise $300,000 to improve pathways to the gift shop, offices, rental facilities, and restrooms to provide easier access for visitors.

Donations of all amounts are appreciated. Decorative tile purchasing opportunities are available to show your support and help fund the project.

For further details or to discuss other giving opportunities, visit slobg.org/donate, email ruta@slobg.org or call (805)541-1400 ext. 303.

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization that relies on the generous support of members, business sponsors, donors, volunteers, and Perennial Guild. Friends of SLO Botanical Garden is a privately funded, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Tax ID 77-0248682.

