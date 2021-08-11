Special Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wilcox County through 515 PM CDT At 439 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Consul, or 17 miles south of Uniontown, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Wilcox County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH