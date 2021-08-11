Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage, Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashtabula; Geauga; Lake; Portage; Trumbull The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Northern Trumbull County in northeastern Ohio Geauga County in northeastern Ohio Lake County in northeastern Ohio Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chardon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Painesville, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Chardon, Fairport Harbor, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Mentor, Cortland, Geneva, Madison, North Kingsville, Middlefield, Garrettsville, Kinsman, North Bloomfield, Perry, Orwell, Burton, Andover and Mantua. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH