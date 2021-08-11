Special Weather Statement issued for Coweta, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coweta; Troup STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN TROUP AND SOUTHWESTERN COWETA COUNTIES THROUGH 615 PM EDT At 538 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was extending from near Corinth to near LaGrange...and moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include LaGrange, Hogansville, Corinth, Hillcrest, Louise and Harrisonville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH