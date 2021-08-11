Cancel
Video Games

New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Map, Perk In the Works

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe approach of the inevitable annual Call of Duty release has led many to imagine Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s new content will be tapering off soon, but it appears Treyarch still has plenty more in store. For Zombies players, they can look forward to another round-based map as well as a new perk in the next season. This comes in addition to the content already revealed for Season Five which Treyarch has been previewing lately ahead of its release.

