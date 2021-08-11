New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Map, Perk In the Works

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is officially set to start soon as it has been announced by the developers that it will begin on August 12th. In addition to the release date for Season 5 for both titles, new key art for Season 5 has been released that teases a new Operator for the popular games. While relatively limited in scope, the new key art offers a bunch of different clues about what players might be able to expect when Season 5 launches for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on August 12th.