Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Dubuque by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Dubuque A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR WESTERN DUBUQUE AND DELAWARE COUNTIES At 437 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Earlville, or 8 miles east of Manchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Worthington, Dyersville, New Vienna, Farley, Epworth and Bankston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
