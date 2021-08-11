Incredibly Tearful and Proud Letter Posted by Restaurant in Rochester

Years ago, I was the mom that was sitting on the sidelines, in my hoodie, cheering on my little ones that were all decked up in their football gear. Before that big moment on the field though, we were on the hunt to find all the gear to wear that was required for that first practice. Unfortunately, there is a HUGE shortage of youth football gear in Rochester, Minnesota, throughout our state as well as Iowa, Wisconsin, and throughout our nation. The shortage is so bad that a plea for help was sent out for all of us to look in our closets, garages, or wherever sports gear is stored because there are a bunch of kids that don't have helmets, shoulder pads, and pants...and practices are starting.