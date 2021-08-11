WVU’s Nicktroy Fortune Says Confidence is Paramount in Cornerback Room

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For cornerback Nicktroy Fortune, the spotlight has always been on him. Fortune, who as a true freshman in 2019, joined the Mountaineers and added 17 tackles across 11 games and two starts, has grown into that fame. The now junior says that although the stats were in his favor, back then, he didn’t believe in himself. Cornerbacks assume a lot of stress when plays on the wings break down, and that directly impacted Fortune’s perceived self-worth.