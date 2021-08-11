Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

For hours, House debates budget bill

WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite objections from some Democrats, the state House is on track to approve its $25.7 billion spending proposal Wednesday evening.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#State House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Educationjohnlocke.org

An Overview of the N.C. House Education Budget

House budget writers proposed a $25.7 billion biennial budget that would grant an average 5.5% raise to teachers and give multiple bonuses. The House budget would expand private school choice and ease regulations on public charter schools. Lawmakers propose extensive measures to augment academic transparency and accountability. This week, House...
Raleigh, NCgreensboro.com

N.C. House wants extra credit for school spending in new budget bill

RALEIGH — House Republicans are trumpeting their two-year government budget proposal for state teacher raises at levels that are higher than what the Senate passed in June. “It does take care of North Carolina from the mountains to the coast and everything in between,” House Speaker Tim Moore of Cleveland County said at a news conference this week unveiling the initial plan. “It recognizes probably the greatest investment that we've seen to ... improve the lives of ordinary North Carolinians that I've ever seen.”
Congress & CourtsNorman Transcript

Senate OKs infrastructure bill; fate in House tied to bigger budget bill

WASHINGTON — Months of back-and-forth negotiations, squabbles over pay-fors and Zoom calls culminated in a long-expected, much-delayed Senate vote Tuesday to pass a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure package. The bill passed 69-30, a margin that demonstrated its popularity in the evenly divided chamber. All 50 Democrats voted for final passage, as...
Congress & CourtsTimes Daily

As Senate debates Dems' $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their expansive $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs toward Senate passage early Wednesday, as Republicans unleashed an avalanche of amendments aimed at making their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
Posted by
Axios

Senate votes to begin debate on Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget resolution

Fresh off a bipartisan infrastructure victory, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved swiftly on Tuesday to advance Senate Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget resolution — with the Senate voting 50-49 to begin debate. Why it matters: The budget lays the groundwork for Democrat-led committees to begin drafting sections of a massive...
Congress & Courtsspectrumlocalnews.com

House Democrats respond to budget proposal

The state House is debating its budget proposal this week. Will it get a bipartisan vote?. Tim Boyum talks with Rep. Brandon Lofton, (D) Mecklenburg County, for reaction to the Republican leadership's priorities.
Congress & Courts9&10 News

Senate Votes to End Debate On Infrastructure Bill

The final Senate vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is expected to come Tuesday morning. Late Sunday night, the Senate voted 68 to 29 to end debate on the bill. Democrats needed at least 10 Republicans to vote in favor of moving to a final vote. 18 Republicans...
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Senate OKs $3.5T budget plan after energy, enviro debates

The Senate early this morning adopted a $3.5 trillion budget framework that sets the stage for congressional Democrats to pass sweeping legislation aimed at combating climate change and expanding other domestic programs this fall. The Senate adopted the budget in a party line vote, 50-49, after debating several amendments related...
Educationrestorationnewsmedia.com

Legislators at work on House budget plan

Last week, the House Republicans released parts of the House budget. The parts released are those directly related to the appropriations subcommittees, such as Health and Human Services, Education, Justice and Public Safety and more. Unfortunately, these documents have not been compiled into a single budget. This week, we will...
ElectionsWashington Post

The latest GOP anti-mask lunacy is stirring a backlash. New polling reveals it.

The other day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likened mask and other health mandates to “medical authoritarianism.” The Republican added that we may be witnessing “the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime, certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”. Because DeSantis was speaking in the hermetically sealed-off information...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Ron DeSantis May Have Already Delivered the House to Republicans in 2022

The fight for control over the House of Representatives is already a nightmare for the Democratic Party. Currently, Democrats hold a mere five-seat majority in the chamber, and Republican-controlled state legislatures are preparing to draw new gerrymanders that will entrench GOP power for a decade. But not all hope is lost. The 2020 census produced surprisingly decent results for Democrats, adding just a handful of new House seats to red states and tracking massive demographic decline in many Republican regions. As usual at the outset of a new decade, the battle for the House will likely come down to redistricting. And the redistricting process in just one state, Florida, may make or break Democrats’ majority.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy