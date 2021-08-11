Cancel
Politics

With Murphy on vacation, Oliver signs bill to create New Jersey youth justice program

By Todd DeFeo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver signed into law a measure to help young people released from juvenile facilities reintegrate back into their communities. Oliver is serving as acting governor during Gov. Phil Murphy’s Italian vacation. S-2924/A-4663 appropriates $8.4 million over fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to the...

New Jersey State
Phil Murphy
Sheila Oliver
#Restorative Justice#Transformative Justice#Juvenile Justice#Italian
Trenton, NJnj.gov

Acting Governor Oliver Signs Legislation Establishing Juvenile Justice Pilot Program

TRENTON – Acting Governor Sheila Oliver today signed legislation (S2924/A4663) creating a two-year “Restorative and Transformative Justice for Youths and Communities” pilot program in the Juvenile Justice Commission at the Office of the Attorney General. This legislation appropriates $4.2 million in Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023, for a total of $8.4 million over two years, to the Juvenile Justice Commission to assist with the process of reintegrating young people released from juvenile facilities back into their communities, aiming to prevent initial and/or repeated involvement with the youth justice system.

Comments / 0

