Sweet Daze Dessert Bar will close Sept. 17, according to an announcement made on its Instagram page. Owner Holly Nguyen said she plans to shift her focus to her other business, OMG Tacos, which is located in the Richardson Restaurant Park. Nguyen said she also has other retail projects in Celina, Texas, that will break ground soon. The dessert bar, located at 581 W. Campbell Road, Richardson, offers soft-serve ice cream; doughnuts; cereal pops; cake pops; cake slices; and beverages, such as lemonade and cold brew. The business also offers catering. 972-707-7295. www.sweetdaze.com.