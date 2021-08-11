Cancel
Mckinney, TX

New Kid’s Room debuts at Fair and Square Imports in downtown McKinney

By Miranda Jaimes
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Fair and Square Imports launched a new themed area in late May to cater especially to children. The business’s new Kid’s Room serves as a space for children to get more acquainted with the world around them through fair-trade toys, many of which are culturally significant, a Fair and Square news release stated. Children are able to play dress-up with felt masks and sari capes made in Mexico and India, put on a show in the puppet theater with finger puppets and instruments from Peru, or peruse some of the many books on subjects from nature to life in other countries, the release stated.

