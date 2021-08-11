Become an FT subscriber to read:

Cancel
Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

Benedict Cumberbatch
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch Film ‘The Power of the Dog’ to Headline BFI London Film Festival Gala

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” will headline the 65th BFI London Film Festival’s gala this October. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”), Kirsten Dunst (“Spider-Man”) and Jesse Plemons (“The Irishman”). Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Let Me In”) also stars. Campion, an Academy Award and Palm d’Or Award winner, will attend the gala, which also serves as the film’s U.K. premiere following its world premiere at Venice next month, alongside key cast. She last attended the festival in 2003 with “In the Cut,” starring Meg Ryan. The 2021 gala will take place on Oct. 11. at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall “The...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Public Healtharcamax.com

George Takei says people 'willfully unvaccinated' from COVID should be last in line for priority care

Actor and activist George Takei on Sunday said that the “willfully unvaccinated” who refuse to be inoculated against coronavirus should be last in line for priority care. “The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care,” the actor known as Lieutenant Sulu for his years on “Star Trek” said on Twitter.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A Diplomat

In 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Poses in Outfit ‘Sustainably Made Here in Puerto Rico’

In addition to being a key part of the success of “American Pickers” over the years, Danielle Colby has other projects going on in her life. One of them is a clothing line. She talked about this in a social media post she shared on Wednesday, Aug. 18. And, according to what the “American Pickers” star also had to say on the matter, this clothing line is made in Puerto Rico. And, it is done in a way that limits waste and helps protect the environment.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Was Una Stubbs Worth At The Time Of Her Death?

Fans in the U.K. and U.S. are mourning the death of talented actor Una Stubbs. The 84-year-old, who "had been ill for a few months," died surrounded by family at her home in Edinburgh, her children and agent told BBC on August 12. Stubbs has been acting for decades, first becoming a star in the '60s in films like "Summer Holiday" and the hit U.K. sitcom "Till Death Do Us Part." Still, she gained new fans starring the popular series "Sherlock," with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.
MoviesBenzinga

Scarlett Johansson Inks First Film Role After Disney Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson has signed for her first film role since she filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) over her “Black Widow” salary. What Happened: Variety reports the two-time Oscar-nominated actress is joining the all-star cast of the new project helmed by Wes Anderson. Johansson will share the screen with Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman.
CelebritiesPress Democrat

Una Stubbs, veteran actress known for ‘Sherlock,’ dies at 84

Una Stubbs, the veteran British actress best known to American audiences for her role as Mrs. Hudson, the landlady to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series “Sherlock,” died Thursday at her home in Edinburgh, Scotland. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her agent, Rebecca Blond. Stubbs...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, ‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Horizon’ Actor, Dies at 33

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his roles on television shows like “Spartacus” and “The Horizon,” died on Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia. He was 33. Mossman’s death was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, to raise money for Mossman’s repatriation and funeral costs. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia,” the post reads. “Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the...
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Gentleman, spy, fantasist? The strange post-Courier life of Greville Wynne

In November 1962, the KGB grabbed Greville Wynne in Budapest and bundled him into a car. The game was up for Wynne, an engineer, salesman and bagman for British intelligence. Over the previous 18 months, he had passed MI6 and the CIA some 10,000 microfilmed documents from Oleg Penkovsky, a colonel in the GRU (the Soviet Union’s military intelligence service). While Penkovsky was executed by firing squad, Wynne was slung into a Moscow prison. He would only be freed and returned to Britain 18 months later – exchanged for a captured KGB spy.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Says Shooting Doctor Strange 2 Was A Riot

Having taken a short break from acting after shooting Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, back-to-back, you can barely turn around these days without bumping into a new Benedict Cumberbatch project. In fact, between March and December of this year alone, the actor will have appeared in historical thriller The Courier,...
TV & VideosCNET

Good Omens is available on your Kindle for $3 today

Did you like the Good Omens series on Amazon? Eager for the second season to deliver more whimsy and excitement from everyone's favorite angel and demon? While you wait, there's plenty of adventure to enjoy in the book that inspired the series, written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. I'm sure you're not surprised to hear not everything from the book made it into the show, and you can now read every page on whatever device you like for only $3.

