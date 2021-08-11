Become an FT subscriber to read:

In addition to being a key part of the success of “American Pickers” over the years, Danielle Colby has other projects going on in her life. One of them is a clothing line. She talked about this in a social media post she shared on Wednesday, Aug. 18. And, according to what the “American Pickers” star also had to say on the matter, this clothing line is made in Puerto Rico. And, it is done in a way that limits waste and helps protect the environment.