After a shakeup to the rezoning process in June, the New York City Council released the city’s first-ever rezoning racial impact statement for the Gowanus Neighborhood Plan. As it is proposed now, the Gowanus rezoning’s housing plan, which would allow for thousands of affordable apartments to be built, is expected to curb housing segregation in the area. But the plan doesn't include much information on how it will address existing inequities within the neighborhood, the report found, and the new commercial space would likely bring in a disproportionate number of jobs typically held by White workers.