The Washington Spirit will be glad to be done with their season series against the Chicago Red Stars, as they fell 3-1 on the weekend. Some of the issues were unfortunately familiar: the Spirit conceded on another corner, and were once again on the wrong end of a colossally bad call by a referee. There was also a team-wide poor start that likely drew some alarm in the locker room, as Washington really struggled to make any impact on the game before halftime and had a mountain to climb in the second half.